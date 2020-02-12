Sabah minister lodges report over WhatsApp voice clip offering loans

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong has slammed those behind a voice recording in which a person claims he can easily help people obtain agricultural loans because of his alleged connections to the minister.

Junz warned the public not to believe the claim in the recording, which has made its rounds on WhatsApp, stating that he had never authorised any middleman to lobby for any project through his family members.

“This is all untrue and it’s a scam.

“I have lodged a police report over the matter today,” he said, when contacted.

In the voice recording, the person said he knew Jack Wong, a brother to Junz, and that through this relationship, the person could secure loans from Agro Bank.

Junz said the person also claimed that those who introduced companies interested in seeking such financial assistance would receive a referral fee.

“Anyone who intends to venture into agriculture or be involved in agriculture development programmes can liaise straight with either my ministry or the departments and agencies under it,” he said.

He said officers under the agriculture ministry are also not allowed to act as intermediaries to secure projects or to implement programmes under the ministry.

He advised the public to disregard such messages and contact his ministry directly if they needed assistance or guidance.



