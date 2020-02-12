Wife of missing pastor Raymond Koh sues former IGPs, cops

PETALING JAYA: The wife of missing pastor Raymond Koh has named former inspector-generals of police Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Khalid Abu Bakar as defendants in a civil suit filed yesterday, ahead of the third anniversary of his abduction on Feb 13, 2017.

During a press conference in Petaling Jaya this evening, Susanna Liew said they were filing the civil suit for “special and general damages” as a last resort after failing to receive any resolution from the investigations into her husband’s disappearance.

The suit comes four months after a similar suit was filed by Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, the wife of Perlis-based activist Amri Che Mat, who has been missing since December 2016.

Others named in the writ of summons were Awaludin Jadid, Huzir Mohamed, Fadzil Ahmat, Supari Muhammad, Khor Yi Shuen, Hazril Kamis, Mohamad Shamzaini Mohd Daud, Saiful Bahari Abdul Aziz, the present IGP Abdul Hamid Bador, the police force and the federal government.

According to the writ, the individuals are being sued for the unlawful abduction of Pastor Koh, and/or failure to account or disclose his whereabouts, and/or misfeasance in public office, and/or conspiracy to injure, and/or negligence.

Liew today said the special task force looking into the disappearance of the two men set up by the home ministry in July 2019 had called her for questioning in September and October.

This was in spite of the home ministry initially saying they were unable to look into Koh’s disappearance due to an ongoing trial of a suspect involved in the case, Lam Chang Nam.

However, Liew said she has not received any further updates from the home ministry on the matter.

She added that she and her counsel have learned from Lam’s lawyers that he was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in December 2019.

“My question now is, if Lee Chang Nam was really the perpetrator, he would have known where he (Koh) is. The truth should come out but, unfortunately, this is not the case here.

“I just don’t understand what is going on. There are all these diversions.”

Koh and Amri were declared victims of enforced disappearance by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) in April last year. It also said they were abducted by the police Special Branch.

In November, Amri’s wife Norhayati also filed a claim against Fuzi, Khalid and Awaludin. She is also suing former home minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.



