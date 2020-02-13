Anwar queries Dr M on political realignment rumours, says PM denies involvement

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim says Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied any involvement in attempts to form a backdoor government after he queried the prime minister on the rumours.

He said he had raised the topic of the transition of power during a meeting with the prime minister after reports that Umno, PAS and a few PKR leaders had signed a statutory declaration urging Mahathir to remain in the top post for the full term.

“The prime minister is not involved with the attempts and even reiterated that he will relinquish the post as promised,” he said in a statement today.

Anwar said the issue of power transition would be discussed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Feb 21, adding that he was inclined for Mahathir to remain as prime minister until after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

He also said he had informed Mahathir that several PH leaders would be defending the agreement by the coalition, which was to fully support the prime minister’s leadership and that Anwar would take over from him.

“I also reminded him that for the two years of PH’s age, the agreement that was signed has never been threatened by any of the associated parties — PKR, DAP, Amanah and PPBM.”

Previously, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had said that the party’s Central Working Committee had unanimously decided to table a vote of confidence to support Mahathir.

Tuan Ibrahim also added that PAS wanted the bickering on whether Mahathir had the confidence of the house to stop once and for all. He added the vote of confidence did not mean PAS was working to form a new coalition with Mahathir’s PPBM.



