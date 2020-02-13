Group to pressure Cabinet to remove IGP, 2 ministers over Indira Gandhi case

PETALING JAYA: A group of civil societies and political parties have urged the Cabinet to push for the resignations of the police chief, the home minister as well as the de facto law minister, accusing them of failing to handle the Indira Gandhi case.

The group is also planning to gather outside the Prime Minister’s Office to demand the resignation of Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong.

They said recent remarks by Hamid showed a “belligerent contempt for the Federal Court”.

Hamid had said that police knew the whereabouts of Indira’s Muslim convert ex-husband Ridhuan Abdullah, who took their daughter Prasana Diksa away from her after unilaterally converting her to Islam.

In 2018, the Federal Court declared the unilateral conversion of their children as unlawful. Last year, the court ordered police to arrest Ridhuan and return Prasana, who was 11 months old when she was taken away by her father in 2009.

Hamid said the police were seeking a “win-win” solution in the matter, saying it was in the interest of the child.

“Neither the home minister nor the de facto law minister (Liew) have publicly censured the IGP for his remarks. This shows that the minister responsible for the police, and the minister who is supposed to be the voice of the judiciary, condone the attitude of the IGP,” said a joint statement by the group, which includes rights group Suaram, as well as Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED) which was formed against a backdrop of missing person cases allegedly linked to the police.

“In the face of such flagrant overstepping of legal limits, the Cabinet must demonstrate that the government honours the rule of law and rejects dictatorial policing. This is a matter of grave national importance.”



