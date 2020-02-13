Malaysian student in Australia evicted from rented house over Covid-19 fears

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian student of Chinese descent in Australia has accused her landlord of racism after she was told to vacate her rented house over fears of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

ABC reported that the student had returned from Malaysia only to find that the locks of her rented house in a suburb of Perth were changed, with a note informing her that she was no longer welcome.

The note said: “Warning no trespassing. Due to your failure to stay in contact with me, with world health organisation GLOBAL EMERGENCY over coronavirus, you are no longer welcome in this house.”

“I feel so sad and confused because I didn’t do anything, why has this happened to me?” ABC quoted the community services student, only known as Helen, as saying.

She said efforts to contact her landlord were unsuccessful and she was forced to stay with a friend.

“We called the police and the police told us they couldn’t do anything about it,” she said, adding she also could not collect any of her belongings inside the house.

She hopes action will be taken against the landlord, saying it smacked of “racism” and sent the wrong message to the people on Covid-19.



