Camry cars replace old Accords as official cars, confirms Johor MB

MUAR: The recent purchase of new Toyota Camry cars for Johor executive council members was made after assessment by the Public Works Department (JKR), said Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal.

He said the state government had bought 15 Toyota Camry cars to replace the Honda Accord model which had been used as official cars for more than six years and which had clocked an average mileage of 350,000-400,000km.

Sahruddin said due to the poor condition of some of the old official vehicles, an assessment was conducted by JKR to seek a replacement.

“We started to use the cars (Toyota Camry) on Feb 12 and we are no longer using the Honda Accord vehicles.

“The state government had been planning to replace the old vehicles with the same model (Honda Accord) since last year, but put this on hold due to several factors,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of a programme on the expansion of the Social Security Scheme for the Self Employed (SKSPS) here today.

Present was Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Sahruddin was responding to a statement by Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim yesterday questioning the rationale for purchasing Toyota Camry cars for Johor exco members recently.

Meanwhile, Azman said since its introduction in 2017, SKSPS had been extended to 19 self-employment sectors.

He said in Johor alone, there were about 700,000 self-employed individuals but only about 7,000 of them were contributing to the scheme.

“With a minimum contribution of RM13.10 a month, or 43 sen per day, SKSPS provides eight benefits, including medical, temporary disability and permanent disability benefits for dependents,” he said.



