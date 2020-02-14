Mahathir denies involvement in alleged attempts to keep him as PM

LANGKAWI: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed allegations and speculation linking him to attempts by certain quarters to keep him on as prime minister for the rest of the electoral term.

He reiterated that he would keep his promise to handover the post to his successor after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit which Malaysia will host in November.

Mahathir’s statement today was in response to claims reported in a news portal today that 138 MPs had signed statutory declarations (SDs) in support of him completing a full term as the prime minister.

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) has the majority in Parliament today. This 138 figure is the work of others and I have no knowledge as to how they came up with this.

“In other words, there must be PH support to get this figure,” he told reporters after performing the groundbreaking for the Villa Sirehan: Phase 2 project and a visit to the Rebungan Resort Langkawi in Ulu Melaka, here, today.

Asked if he was aware of the SDs, the prime minister replied: “I hear all sorts of things. (Some are saying) PM for 20 more years… I am 94-years-old, 95 in another few months, so quite impossible.

MORE TO COME



