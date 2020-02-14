Normah Ishak named counterterrorism chief

PETALING JAYA: Normah Ishak has been named as the country’s counterterrorism chief, becoming the first woman to be appointed to the post.

Normah succeeds Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who was recently promoted as the Johor police chief.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed Normah’s appointment to the South China Morning Post.

According to SCMP, Hamid described Normah as “gutsy, brainy, highly qualified and an experienced officer of very high integrity and an excellent commander”.

“Among the first jobs in her in-tray is likely to be the challenge of dealing with the pending return of 65 Islamic State militants and their families to Malaysia from Syria, some of whom are hardened jihadists,” the news portal reported.

Normah, joined the Royal Malaysia Police in December 1991 and has been Ayob’s deputy since 2016.

Earlier this month, Ayob replaced Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din as the Johor police chief.

The transfer is effective from March 6 and Ayob will be promoted to the rank of commissioner of police.



