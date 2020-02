PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will increase across the board at midnight, the finance ministry announced a week after the prices dropped below the capped price.

RON95 and RON97 will increase by 2 sen to RM2.06 per litre and RM2.36 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, goes up by 6 sen to RM2.14 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from midnight till Feb 21.