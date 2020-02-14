S4S to contest Sarawak state elections next year

KUCHING: Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) will contest all major seats, including those in rural areas, in the state elections next year, its spokesman said today.

Alex Leong said S4S, a people’s movement, is currently waiting for approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) after it had applied to be registered as a political party last year.

“If we cannot contest under S4S’ ticket, we’ll still contest as independent candidates,” he said.

Another S4S spokesman Erick Chin said their decision to contest the state elections was due to the state government’s failure to hold a referendum to determine the future of Sarawak.

“We have waited for five years for the leaders from the state government and opposition parties to bring changes but in the end, nothing has happened.

“Sarawakians are let down by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) governments and there is a need to have a third force (to bring changes to the state).

“We no longer want to share our revenues with Malaya. Instead, we want to develop our own economic and development models (for the betterment of our state),” he said.

Chin said the potential list of candidates and seats would be revealed soon.

He said the S4S members who won in the state elections would table the Referendum Ordinance at the state legislative assembly.



