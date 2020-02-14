Singapore suspends church masses indefinitely due to Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Singapore has suspended indefinitely all public masses, both on weekdays and weekends, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The city-state has reported 67 coronavirus cases, with six linked to a cluster from the Grace Assembly of God church.

Archbishop of Singapore Rev William Goh, in a statement, said the move was to minimise the risk of a cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases among its congregation and priests.

“We have considered mandating compulsory taking of temperatures.

“Yet, we are also aware that temperature-taking is not a fool-proof screening tool as persons who are asymptomatic can also be carriers of the infection,” he said.

Due to that, temperature screening may not help prevent the spread of this infection even though it may mitigate the possibility of its transmission, he added.

However, due to the current escalating number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, Goh said it is proving difficult to contain the outbreak.

He said other than the masses, all other public events with large numbers of people participating, such as formation sessions, retreats and seminars, were also suspended.

But for weddings and funerals, he said these were considered private functions, with only invited guests attending.

“Arrangements will have to be made with the parish priests in these cases,” he added.

Singapore last week raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level to Orange, for additional precautionary measures to be taken.



