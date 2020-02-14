Stop-work order issued after collapse of partially built Taman Desa condo

KUALA LUMPUR: A stop-work order has been issued to the contractor of a partially built condominium that collapsed earlier today in Taman Desa here, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

“Tomorrow, we will discuss how we can reduce the risk of the rest of the building collapsing,” she told reporters when met at the site tonight.

Zuraida said the cause of the collapse could not be determined as yet.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is investigating the incident, she added.

“It will take DOSH about a month to determine the cause of the collapse.”

Zuraida said the developer had expressed regret over the incident and had apologised.

In the incident, two Bangladeshi workers at the site were trapped under the rubble. One was rescued soon after the collapse at 3pm while the other was rescued by firemen about 9pm. Both men have been taken to hospital.

Zuraida said the victims are aged 26 and 30. One of them now has difficulty breathing because he was trapped in the rubble for several hours.

She thanked the 160 firemen and 30 policemen working at the scene.

Maxim Holdings, the developer for the condominium block, confirmed that part of the floor for the swimming pool under construction on the 6th floor had collapsed.

In a statement on its Facebook page called “The Address”, it acknowledged concerns of buyers, stating the cause of the collapse is being investigated.

“We note your concern on the giving way of The Address 2 swimming pool slab (6th floor) during concrete casting this afternoon.”

It said it was committed to ensuring the highest building standards and integrity of the development.

“We will spare no efforts in ensuring that our obligations under the sale and purchase agreement are fulfilled fully.”

It further assured buyers that they would be updated in the coming days and asked purchasers to contact their personnel for any clarification.



