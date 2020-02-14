SUPP questions Sarawak DAP’s dissatisfaction over loss of state seat

KUCHING: The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has questioned Sarawak DAP’s intentions after the party expressed “disappointment” over the Federal Court’s decision to disqualify Dr Ting Tiong Choon as Pujut assemblyman.

“Is Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen trying to propose that the government allow non-Sarawakians to serve in the state assembly?” asked SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“I’m wondering if there is any hidden agenda in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) camp to use Sarawak DAP to find ways to create openings for non-Sarawakians to represent us in our state legislative assembly, not for our interests but for their endless political ambitions and greed.”

The Federal Court decided on Tuesday that the Sarawak legislative assembly has the power to disqualify Ting over his dual citizenship.

Sim slammed Chong for comparing his (Sim’s) Australian permanent resident status with Ting’s Australian citizenship.

He said Chong had confused and misled the people by “ridiculously comparing his Australian PR status with Ting’s Australian citizenship”.

“Although I was in Australia for 17 years, I never acquired Australian citizenship or exercised the rights of citizenship or made any declaration of allegiance to any country other than Malaysia or Sarawak.

“Unlike Ting, as soon as I completed my training as a cardiologist in Melbourne, I decided to return to Sarawak to serve at the public hospital and eventually was elected as Batu Kawah assemblyman,” he said.

Sim said Ting had chosen to serve in Australia after completing his medical studies and obtained his Australian citizenship.

“By applying for Australian citizenship, Ting had sworn his loyalty to Australia.

“But this is never required for PR applicants,” he said.



