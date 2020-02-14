Task force questioned over probe into missing Amri, Koh

SHAH ALAM: A Suhakam commissioner has questioned the work of the task force set up by the home ministry to look into the disappearance of activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh, asking if it has done any in-depth investigation “as was previously hoped for”.

Mah Weng Kwai, who led a year-long Suhakam public inquiry into the disappearance of the duo, said that as far as he knew, the task force had not carried any large scale investigation.

“They would have done their own research and questioning, but I do not think there were further investigations of the sort we had in mind,” he told reporters after a civil law workshop organised by the Selangor Bar.

In April last year, the Suhakam panel that conducted the inquiry had concluded that Amri and Koh had been victims of forced disappearances carried out by the police’s Special Branch.

It also suggested the setting up of a task force by the home ministry to reinvestigate their disappearances.

Following that, the ministry set up a team led by former High Court judge Abd Rahim Uda in July. It was supposed to submit its report in December but had asked for an extension.

“What we had in mind was to reinvestigate (the duo’s disappearance), to cover what was not done or what was not sufficient or adequate,” Mah said.

However, he said it was best to wait for the task force’s full report to see the grounds it had covered.

“We’ll wait for the recommendations of the task force,” he said, stressing that the report should be made public.

On Tuesday, Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, filed a suit against former IGPs Khalid Abu Bakar and Mohamad Fuzi Harun and others for general and exemplary damages after failing to achieve a resolution from investigations into her husband’s disappearance.

In her writ of summons, she also named Awaludin Jadid, Huzir Mohamed, Fadzil Ahmat, Supari Muhammad, Khor Yi Shuen, Hazril Kamis, Mohamad Shamzaini Mohd Daud, Saiful Bahari Abdul Aziz, present IGP Abdul Hamid Bador, the police force and the federal government.

Koh was abducted by a group of men in broad daylight on Feb 13, 2017.

The suit comes four months after a similar suit filed by Amri’s wife, Norhayati Mohd Ariffin. Amri had disappeared on Nov 24, 2016 after leaving his home in Kangar, Perlis.



