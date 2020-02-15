2 more Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, total now 21

PETALING JAYA: Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country – both involving China nationals – bringing the total to 21, including six Malaysians.

However, seven of the cases have been given the all-clear and allowed to go home.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the first of the two new cases involves a 27-year-old businessman, who was screened at the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in Kedah yesterday.

He said a clinical sample (throat swab) was taken for a Covid-19 validation test and the man was admitted to the isolation ward at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star.

The clinical sample was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive this morning, Dzulkefly told reporters after officiating at the handing over of sanitizers to schools in the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency at SK Desa Aman in Desa Coalfield today.

Dzulkefly said the 21st case involves a 32-year-old Chinese woman resident in Malaysia, who returned to China to visit her family from Jan 22 to 30.

He said more details on her case will be provided this evening.

Of the 21 confirmed cases in Malaysia to date, 15 are China nationals and the rest Malaysians.

Yesterday, Dzulkefly announced that four patients had been given the all-clear and allowed to go home. This was in addition to three patients who had been discharged previously.

