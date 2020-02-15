Civil servants get reminder to stay neutral, professional

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants must abide by their principle of neutrality and professionalism and respect that separation of powers is an essential element in the rule of law as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The chief secretary to the government, Mohd Zuki Ali, said it was important for the public service to provide the best customer experience to honour the people’s hopes for an efficient, clean and trustworthy administration.

“The public service, which drives the full implementation plan from the drafting process up to national policy formulation and implementation, is the key to the nation’s success for the well-being of the people,” he said.

“In preparing the nation to become a developed nation, the efficiency of public service delivery must continue to be strengthened so as to support economic growth and to increase productivity for mutual prosperity,” Zuki said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said civil servants should also adhere to the five key principles, namely togetherness, interaction, dynamism, service quality and culture of integrity in driving service excellence.

Zuki also urged civil servants to act in tandem with technological advancements and the fourth industrial revolution.

“The use of technology will enable the people to deal effectively with various government agencies no matter where they may be,” he said.

Zuki also reminded civil servants to always maintain harmony, work as a team, and have frequent interactions with each other.

“Plan your work well so that each work process can be simplified and accelerated. I urge all civil servants to be facilitators when dealing with the people. Always extend your best service to them,” he said.



