Explain sacking of pol sec, Umno man tells Sabah govt

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Supreme Council member Rahman Dahlan has called on the Sabah government to explain why Sabah PKR youth chief Raymond Ahuar was relieved of his duties as political secretary to the deputy chief minister.

He asked whether it was because of a dialogue Ahuar had with the indigenous people at Kampung Tatalaan II in Nabawan on Feb 13.

Rahman said the villagers had complained about logging activities carried out on their communal land.

“The Murut communities in the area had complained about the failure of the logging firm to survey and sub-divide the plots of land for them.

“The failure of the said company had resulted in the indigenous communities there not being eligible to be given grants for their land,” he said on his Facebook page.

Rahman said Ahuar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan youth chief, was only doing his duty to protect the interest of the Murut communities at Kampung Tatalaan II.

Ahuar, who has yet to receive his termination letter from the state secretary, said he was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew that it was Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal who proposed his dismissal, which was subsequently supported by the majority of the Cabinet ministers.

“Why did the Sabah Cabinet make such a decision in haste when Ahuar had tried to defend the rights of the Murut communities?”

“The termination had led to the public questioning whether any parties had any particular interest, direct or indirectly, to the logging firm?” Rahman said.

Meanwhile, Ahuar said the logging activities carried out in the village was a violation of the indigenous people’s rights to live in the interior divisions of Sabah.



