No compromise with provocative acts, says Mujahid

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man who posted a live video stream showing him stomping on a copy of the Quran and making provocative comments.

He was arrested in Johor Bahru at 1.40pm and is expected to be held in remand from tomorrow, Bernama reported. The man was believed to have been beaten up after the video was widely shared.

The incident prompted the minister for Islamic affairs, Muhajid Yusof, to advise the public not to resort to post provocative actions on social media.

He said insulting speech and actions about Islam and the Quran were provocative acts on which there could be no compromise.

“I am confident the police have always acted sternly and promptly on complaints filed against crimes of contempt of Islam,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised all parties not to act hastily or take matters into their own hands.

“We have laws that can be applied to individuals who insult Islam which come under the Penal Code or the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said.



