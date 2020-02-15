People won’t be fooled by Hadi’s ‘fairy tale’ on confidence motion, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang said Malaysians will not be deceived by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s “fairy tale” that its confidence motion in Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership is to save the nation.

PAS’ move, the Iskandar Puteri MP said, is actually to derail the Pakatan Harapan government.

In a statement today, Lim said the PAS leadership had never committed to the principles of parliamentary democracy “and will be the first to dispense with democratic principles and practices if given access to power”.

He said the reaffirmation by Mahathir in Langkawi yesterday of his commitment to hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after the Apec summit in November “should have put paid to all the scheming, conspiracies and plots by PAS and other opposition characters to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan government”.

In fact, he said, the political situation should have stabilised after Anwar met Mahathir on Thursday and said the PH presidential council would finalise the 2018 agreement on the transition of power on Feb 21.

“But the prophets of doom and naysayers believed otherwise, claiming that a lot of things could happen before the PH presidential council meeting on Feb. 21.

“Will PAS leaders and opposition opportunists continue to stir the pot, hoping to perpetuate the perception that the PH federal government is on its last legs?” he asked.



