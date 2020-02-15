Revive Residensi Jaya project, buyers urge Selangor

SHAH ALAM: House buyers of the abandoned Residensi Jaya project are demanding that the Selangor state government come up with a concrete proposal to revive the state’s Rumah Selangorku scheme.

Previously, FMT had reported that the project, comprising two 11-storey blocks, had been abandoned since 2018.

Each block was to contain 394 units and nine shoplots. They were sold for between RM210,000 and RM250,000.

However, the developer was declared as bankrupt in October.

Today, more than 100 buyers met government representatives here for a briefing on the project.

However, they were left disappointed as the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) could not give them an update on the progress of the project’s recovery.

Instead, the house buyers said LPHS representatives only distributed survey forms proposing three options to resolve the issue.

“All options in the list are impossible to be fulfilled,” said Yan Yee, a spokesman for the house buyers.

The survey form sighted by FMT contained the following three options:

Repayment of monies paid so far;

Repayment of monies paid so far and an offer for a different Rumah Selangorku project nearby; and,

Remain with the existing project.

It is understood that the survey papers are supposed to be submitted to LPHS by April.

Yan said the options given to them did not make sense as the deposits they had paid so far for the properties will not be returned to them and no developer wanted to continue the project without an advance payment.

As such, she urged the state government to meet buyers and explain in detail the procedures involved for each of the options given.

A buyer, Nur Farhana Mohd Zaharom, hit out at LPHS, saying today’s meeting seemed to be arranged only to show that the state government was “doing something”.

“There was nothing else. The state housing executive councillor didn’t even turn up to hear our problems,” she said, referring to Selangor exco Haniza Talha.

Yan also voiced disappointment that there were no legal or banking representatives present to explain their options.

FMT is seeking a response from the Selangor state government.



