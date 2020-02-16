All clear for remaining 6 who flew in from cruise ship

PETALING JAYA: Six remaining passengers of the cruise ship Westerdam have been cleared to leave Malaysia for their onward journey after testing negative for the Covid-19 virus.

The six comprised four US nationals and two Dutch nationals. They were among 145 people who flew to Malaysia on Friday after disembarking from the Westerdam in Cambodia.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the six are in good health.

“The related embassies have been informed accordingly of these results and they will be allowed to continue with their respective outbound flights to their next destination,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the six, who were waiting for their connecting flight, would be allowed to continue to travel if they tested negative for the SARs-like virus.

One of 145 passengers, an 83-year-old American woman, tested positive for the virus, while her 85-year-old husband tested negative. They are both being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Malaysia has since barred any more Westerdam passengers from entering the country.



