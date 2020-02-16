Dr M allows Terengganu uni chief to finish her contract

PETALING JAYA: The head of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, told to go on leave on Dec 30, has been allowed to serve out her contract until April 12, the university has said.

A statement from the university yesterday said acting Education Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had reversed an earlier decision by the ministry requiring UMT vice-chancellor Prof Nor Aieni Mokhtar to go on leave.

It said Mahathir had agreed to allow Nor Aieni to resume her duties to see to the smooth running of the university, Bernama reported.

UMT was at the centre of a controversy last year when the ministry proposed that it be merged with Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin. Criticism arose from UMT alumni who started an online petition to oppose the merger.

Nor Aieni said today that discussions were continuing on the proposed merger.

“We need more consultation sessions to weigh the costs and benefits. These will take time,” she told reporters after an assembly at UMT.

She said a meeting with Mahathir was held at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya on Thursday.



