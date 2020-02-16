Make history, fulfil most number of promises at next Parliament meeting, Kit Siang tells PH

PETALING JAYA: DAP has called on Putrajaya to implement the most number of promises made in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto at the next parliamentary meeting, following plans by PAS to table a vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

Party supremo Lim Kit Siang claimed there were attempts by “conspirators and plotters to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan government before the 15th general election”.

This follows news reports that 138 MPs had signed statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Mahathir completing a full term as the prime minister.

Lim lamented that despite PKR president Anwar Ibrahim saying Mahathir denied any involvement in attempts to form a backdoor government at a recent meeting, there was still no let-up by the “conspirators and plotters”.

The Iskandar Puteri MP again said the ruling coalition was not perfect, noting that it did not expect to win in the May 9, 2018 polls or the “scale and depth” of the problems left by the previous administration.

“Let us make this parliamentary meeting the most important one, not only in the history of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government but in the nation’s history, by implementing the most number of Pakatan Harapan promises of a New Malaysia in the 14th general election,” he said in a statement.

The next meeting begins on March 9 and ends on April 16.

Last weekend, PAS said it would table a vote of confidence in Mahathir’s leadership when the Dewan Rakyat reconvened.

Its deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said this was to stop the bickering on whether Mahathir had the confidence of the House “once and for all”.

Following news of the 138 SDs signed, Mahathir reiterated that he would keep his promise to hand over power to Anwar after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which Malaysia will host in November.

Under a deal struck by the PH leadership before GE14, Anwar was to succeed Mahathir as prime minister at an unspecified date after the coalition took over Putrajaya.



