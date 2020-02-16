Viral clip shows 94-year-old Mahathir’s still got the moves

PETALING JAYA: A video clip of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 94, lighting up the dance floor at a charity event is making its rounds on WhatsApp.

In the one-minute video, Mahathir can be seen moving rhythmically to the music as he danced with his daughter, Marina Mahathir.

It is understood that the event was the Ronggeng Nite fundraising dinner.

At the event, Mahathir also sang a Malay song at the event, while his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah, played the violin.

Among those who attended the event were former senior civil servants, ambassadors and high commissioners.



