2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two more positive cases of Covid-19 infections were reported in the republic today, bringing the tally to 77.

One patient is a year-old Singaporean boy who was among a group of Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9, the health ministry said.

The boy did not have symptoms of the coronavirus when he boarded the flight and was put under quarantine upon landing in Singapore. He is currently in isolation at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The second new case is a 35-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China.

He was confirmed positive this morning and is currently in isolation at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said the ministry.

The man is a contact of the 50th case, a 62-year-old male DBS Bank employee who was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 12.

To date, a total of 24 cases have recovered fully from the infection and have been discharged from hospital, said the ministry. Of the 53 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while four are in critical condition.

As at noon today, 937 suspected cases have tested negative for Covid-19, while test results for a remaining 103 suspected cases are pending.

The ministry has also identified 2,358 close contacts who have been quarantined, of which 1,081 are currently quarantined, and 1,277 have completed their quarantine.



