217 Perak theme park workers to get RM1.2mil compensation

IPOH: Two hundred and seventeen employees of a theme park here whose services were terminated in January will receive compensation totalling RM1.2 million at the end of the month.

The workers lost their jobs following the closure of the RM520 million Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS).

The human resources ministry said the payment will cover salary arrears, annual leave payment and other termination benefits as provided under the Employment Act 1955.

It said the minister, M Kula Segaran, had ordered the payment to be carried out by Ernst and Young, the receiver and manager of Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd (ATP).

In a statement today, the ministry said the workers had received their January salary and overtime arrears on Feb 4.

It said Perak Corporation Bhd also assisted in getting their Employees Provident Fund contributions credited to selected banks.

The ministry urged the employees to register with Socso for aid under the Employment Insurance System (EIS).

It said 194 of the 217 individuals had submitted applications to Socso, of which 126 had been approved. The remaining 23 workers should register and apply as those who had made deductions under the EIS may be eligible for termination benefits, it said.

Ernst & Young had earlier announced that the theme park, opened in June 2017, would be closed from Jan 28 until further notice.



