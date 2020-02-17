Alleged 1MDB funds seized from Umno, MCA frozen until appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution has applied for a stay of execution of a High Court order for the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission to return RM194 million in funds allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal that were seized from Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies.

MACC had applied for a court order that the money be forfeited; however, the High Court dismissed the forfeiture applications on Feb 7 and ordered that the money be returned.

Deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali said today an application to stay the order had been filed on Friday, pending the hearing of an appeal against the court decision.

She told this to reporters after a case management hearing in the chambers of High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had dismissed the forfeiture applications on the grounds that the monies could not convincingly be said to have been received from former Prime Minister Najib Razak and that there was no evidence to prove that the monies came from unlawful activities.

The forfeiture applications involved RM192,965,413.61 (Umno), RM300,000 (Wanita MCA), RM337,634.78 (Perano Sdn Bhd, which sells hijab) and RM827,250 (Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents).

The prosecution alleged that they money was received from Najib.

The High Court had also made an interim order for the accounts to remain frozen until the disposal of the stay application.

Samihah said Binsabi Sdn Bhd was required to file an affidavit in reply to the prosecution application by March 2, with case management on the application to be held on March 10.



