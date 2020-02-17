Developers, designers to be made liable for workers safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Responsibility for the safety of construction workers is being extended to include developers and designers, human resources minister M Kula Segaran said today.

He said existing rules on employee safety and health placed the full burden on the contractor.

The ministry was working out specific legislation or regulations to extend the responsibility to include developers and designers.

“There must be more stringent compliance, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has already sent it (regulations) to the AG’s Chambers, presently only the contractor is liable, so we want to enlarge it to make it (liable to) the contractor, designer and developers because they are part of the team.

“We want them to be jointly responsible, so they can keep up to certain standards. They know they have to fulfil these standards… so it should be coming any time for me to gazette it,” he told reporters today after visiting the construction site of a condominium in Taman Desa which suffered a partial collapse recently.

Asked if the workers injured during the incident had valid work permits, he said the matter was still under investigation and would be known within a week.

He said the DOSH’s forensics team was also in the midst of identifying the main cause of the collapse.

“I have been informed that the forensics will look at it, they will take all the cement and other things, our drones have also gone to some difficult places (to reach in person), a report is being prepared and will be made known soon,” he said.

Kula Segaran said if any offence was discovered, action would be taken against the developer, but at the same time, he urged people not to make speculations about the case.

The sixth-floor car park flooring reportedly gave way during heavy rain Friday afternoon at a 37-storey condominium building under construction in Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lama.

Two Bangladeshi workers were trapped on the first floor. They were rescued at 5.15pm and 9.40pm respectively, and taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.



