Police to call in Najib, Rosmah over leaked phone calls

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will soon call in former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor as part of an investigation into several leaked phone calls released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We will call them in the near future,” Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed told reporters today.

“We are confident we can take action by the end of the month.”

He did not specify the type of action that would be taken.

Last month, MACC released audio recordings of phone conversations in 2016 allegedly involving senior politicians and officials at the height of the 1MDB scandal.

Besides Najib and Rosmah, MACC said the conversations also involved former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, as well as UAE crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last week, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (intelligence and operations) Mohd Roze Shaari said they were trying to get a suitable date to call the couple to be present at the federal police headquarters.

Police have already recorded statements from 12 witnesses.



