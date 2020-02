KUALA LUMPUR: Police have solved the 2017 shooting of former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail’s driver with the arrest of several gang members last month.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed also said they have crippled the gang, known as Ayah Yie Tiger 99 or AYT 99.

Huzir said the gang was paid RM30,000 to shoot Gani’s driver.

“The shooter in his 40s is still at large,” he told a press conference.

MORE TO COME