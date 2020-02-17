Solar project awarded without following procedure, witness tells Rosmah’s trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A finance ministry official told the High Court in Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial that the RM1.25 billion solar project for Sarawak schools was awarded to a private company without following the proper guidelines during the direct negotiation process.

Othman Semail, the Treasury’s deputy secretary-general, said that the education ministry accepted the RM1.25 billion offered by Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd and did not make any attempt to negotiate the price.

“From the documents submitted to the Treasury, I could not get a clear picture of the need for this solar project and the capability of Jepak Holdings to execute it,” he said.

Othman said the project did not satisfy the good governance practices that were stated in the Treasury’s circular.

The witness also told the court that the solar project was awarded to Jepak Holdings by the education ministry on Nov 10, 2016, in a letter. Othman said then finance minister Najib Razak gave his nod for Jepak Holdings to be given the project.

“He (Najib) endorsed Jepak as the solar project’s contractor through his written instructions on the company’s letter on Nov 7, 2016,” Othman said.

Previously, former education minister Mahdzir Khalid told the court that he felt pressured by Najib’s written instructions to him which asked the ministry to award the solar project to Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The hearing continues on Feb 18 before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah is facing three counts of corruption charges, for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi as an inducement to help the company secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth a total of RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations with the education ministry.

She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.



