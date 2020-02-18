2 Malaysians on board Diamond Princess test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored and quarantined at Yokohama Port in Japan have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment in the country.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two more Malaysians were waiting for their test results.

“The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside China with more than 400 people tested positive.

“There are two Malaysians on board (who) have been tested positive for Covid-19 while two others are still waiting for the results. Both infected patients are being isolated and looked after in Japan,” Noor Hisham said in an official Facebook post today.

Yesterday, it was reported that 455 passengers on board the cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.



