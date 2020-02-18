All 107 Malaysians, relatives evacuated from Wuhan allowed to go home

PUTRAJAYA: All 107 Malaysians and family members evacuated from Wuhan, China, on Feb 4 following Covid-19 outbreak have been allowed to leave the monitoring centre in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, after they completed their quarantine.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said repeated tests found them to be negative for Covid-19 infection.

“Those who were allowed home today included the two confirmed cases treated at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban,” he told his daily media briefing here.

Dzulkefly, who held a 20-minute teleconference with World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today, said WHO has again commended Malaysia’s preparedness and ability to address the Covid-19 infection.

He said WHO also held Malaysia in high regard in terms of public health.

During their conversation, he said, Ghebreyesus suggested that Malaysia continue to strengthen influenza surveillance by conducting Covid-19 tests among patients with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

“We informed WHO that the ministry has already extended respiratory tract infections surveillance to include the Covid-19 testing,” he said.



