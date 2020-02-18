We didn’t raid Batu Caves temple, only trading area, says immigration dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department today denied that it raided the worship area of the Sri Subramaniar Temple at Batu Caves last Friday.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation was only conducted in the trading area within the temple compound.

“The department has always carried out enforcement action with integrity and fairness as well as in compliance with enforcement operating procedures,” he said in a statement.

Khairul Dzaimee said the department received a complaint from a non-governmental organisation on business stalls allegedly run by foreigners in the area.

He said the department conducted surveillance and found foreigners trading in the area.

News of the raid went viral after a group of people chased out about 50 members of the Selangor Immigration enforcement team from an area in the temple compound allegedly filled with illegal traders from India and Pakistan.



