2 more Covid-19 patients recover, 7 still getting treatment

PUTRAJAYA: The number of fully-recovered Covid-19 patients in Malaysia has increased to 15 after two more confirmed cases were given a clean bill of health and discharged from the Sungai Buloh Hospital today.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the two cases were the 17th and 18th cases tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 9.

“The health ministry would also like to inform that there is no new case reported today.

“The total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remains at 22 cases, with seven patients still receiving treatment in hospitals,” he told a press conference on the latest development of Covid-19 here today.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the ministry would not take it easy or be contented with its success in reducing the number of Covid-19 patients.

The minister said local medical personnel should continue to be alert and always take into consideration the situation in Singapore as it could have a similar effect on Malaysia.

“Let’s not be too comfortable with our success in reducing the number of patients because Singapore is facing ‘heightened risk’, which has prompted it to move up its response to the coronavirus outbreak to Code Orange.

“As for members of the public, they should continue observing a healthy lifestyle and those who have symptoms should continue wearing face masks to prevent spread to others,” he said.

Dzulkefly said Malaysia will also discuss with Singapore on the possible joint approach to be taken to tackle the coronavirus situation, including in the aspects of health screening of people travelling between the two countries.

Of the 22 positive Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia, nine had entered the country via Singapore.

When asked whether Malaysia is prepared to share its expertise in treating Covid-19 patients, Dzulkefly said this is already being done through the Asean Emergency Operation Centre Network platform.

“We are always committed to collaborating and sharing our expertise and information on public health, as well as on the management and treatment of Covid-19 patients with anyone,” he said.

Earlier, Dzulkefly launched the Virtual Health Advisory, which is a digital platform to channel information and reduce public misinformation regarding the Covid-19 infection.

The platform, which was created in collaboration between the health ministry and DoctorOnCall, can be accessed for free for the first three months.

Dzulkefly said through this platform, the public will also be able to obtain virtual or online consultation with the health ministry’s family medicine specialists and medical officers.

The virtual consultation is available between 8.30am and 5pm daily. The service is accessible through www.moh.gov.my using any devices with cameras, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops and personal computers.



