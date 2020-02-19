IGP confirms arrest of 4 cops in connection with Cheras drug lab bust

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador has confirmed that four police officers and personnel had been detained on suspicion of corruption and abuse of power following the finding of a drug laboratory in Cheras here on Feb 12.

He said all of them were detained in Selangor yesterday and the case was being handled by Bukit Aman.

He said a special investigation team had been set up to investigate the case.

‘’We have identified who are involved in the irresponsible act and we will not compromise.’’

He said this at a media conference after a ceremony to hand over and launch a lift replacement project at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here.

It is understood that the four officers and personnel detained were stationed at the Selangor police contingent headquarters (IPK) but the case of the unearthing of the drug processing laboratory in Cheras was being investigated by the Kuala Lumpur police.

According to Hamid, there was a possibility that the activities of the officers and personnel were not known to their senior officers.

‘’We will conduct a comprehensive investigation involving all aspects and nobody will escape in this matter,’’ he said.

Yesterday, a local news portal reported that four police officers and personnel were detained on suspicion of abuse of power and accepting bribes on a case involving the discovery of a drug laboratory in Cheras here.

According to the portal report, those detained were an officer with the rank of inspector and three personnel with the ranks of corporal, who were stationed at the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at the Selangor IPK.



