Jho Low used to hide in Wuhan, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, used to make Wuhan in Hubei province, China, as his hideout, said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

In revealing the matter, Hamid said the information was obtained from intelligence sources.

“Before this, he (Jho Low) was confirmed hiding in Wuhan (based on international intelligence) but there was no new information on whether he had fled the country following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I have asked Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to be alert should he return (following the Covid-19 outbreak),” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after launching the lift replacement project at the Police Training Centre here today.

Hamid said should Jho Low be one of those infected with Covid-19, he should return to Malaysia as it is among the best countries to treat the disease.

“I want to tell him (Jho Low), that if he contracted the disease, he should return to Malaysia. So far, the Malaysian health ministry is the best as nine people have successfully been cured,” he said.

Asked on the status of Jho Low on the International Police (Interpol) list, he said the businessman had been listed as a wanted individual under its “red notice”.



