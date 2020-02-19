No proof to support Abbott’s MH370 ‘mass murder’ claim, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador today said there was no evidence to support the theory that the pilot of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 committed “murder-suicide” as claimed by former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott.

Rubbishing Abbott’s claims, Hamid said that the exact cause of MH370’s disappearance could not be determined as the plane has not been found.

“The problem is that right now, we cannot find the plane, the people involved or the passengers,” he said.

“I do not know who is the Malaysian official Abbott was referring to, but I was among those involved in the investigation.

“We investigated all angles. From terrorism to hijack by certain parties. There were various theories that involved the use of sophisticated technology and a lot of facts were gathered,” he said after attending a ceremony at the Police Training Center (Pulapor) here today.

In a Sky News documentary ahead of the sixth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance next month, Abbott said he had been told by the “highest levels” of Malaysian officials that the pilot of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight could have committed “mass murder-suicide”.

One of the greatest mysteries in aviation, MH370 has yet to be found despite the longest and most expensive search and rescue mission in history.

Abbott, who was Australia’s prime minister when MH370 went missing, declined to reveal the identity of the Malaysian official who provided him this information.

The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people vanished some 40 minutes after leaving Kuala Lumpur for Beijing on March 8, 2014. It was piloted by Zaharie Ahmad Shah, a senior captain at the airlines.

There have been several conspiracy theories regarding the disappearance of MH370, including Zaharie intentionally diverting the plane from its regular route after his last words “Good night. Malaysian 3-7-0” before the plane fell off the radar at 1.21am.

However, this theory has been rejected by Zaharie’s friends and other pilots.

Abbott said he did not suspect there was a conspiracy to conceal the pilot’s alleged plan and supported any move to reopen the investigation.

Hamid said Abbott had the right to state his position but he would not comment on the matter again until the plane is found.

However, Hamid said he would reopen the probe into MH370’s disappearance if the plane’s frame was found.



