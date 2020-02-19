Sabah PH Youth demands equal power-sharing, accuses Warisan of bullying

KOTA KINABALU: The youth wing of Pakatan Harapan (PH) today accused Warisan of monopolising the appointment of coordinators in all opposition-held parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Warisan has appointed Warisan member Majamis Timbuong to be the coordinator for Kota Marudu, Dr Daud Yusof for Kimanis, Rasinin Koutis for Keningau, Peter Anthony for Pensiangan and Masiung Banah for Kinabatangan.

Sabah PH Youth secretary Razeef Rakimin said to be fair, a PH member should have been made coordinator for the Pensiangan seat as it was the federal seat which PKR, of PH-Sabah, had contested in the 14th general election.

He said the PH Youth demanded equal power-sharing as the coalition had also contributed to the polls victory in 2018.

“However, it is disappointing that the position of coordinators in all five constituencies have been monopolised by Warisan, without giving any to PH.

“The Sabah PH chairman Christina Liew should be more firm and protect the interests of the coalition as PH is now seen as subservient to the leaders of Warisan.

“Liew should have fought for PH’s rights in the state government,” he said here today.

Previously, a number of PH and Upko leaders had voiced unhappiness against Warisan for monopolising political appointments at the grassroots level in the early rule of the Warisan-led Sabah government.

This was especially over the appointment of community development leaders and village community management council members.

Razeef said Sabah PH had sacrificed many parliamentary and state seats to Warisan in the last general election.

Instead of being fair after the polls victory, Razeef said Sabah PH was “bullied” via the political appointments at the grassroots level and now, again, in the appointment of coordinators for the federal seats.

Razeef cautioned that it was just a matter of time before PH was kicked out of the ruling partnership if the “constant bullying” by Warisan continued. PH might see itself out of the partnership in the 15th general election, he added.

Warisan has 31 assemblymen while PH has 17 — six from DAP, nine from PPBM and two from PKR.

In Parliament, Warisan has nine MPs, while Sabah PH has 11 MPs — three from DAP, five from PPBM and three from PKR.



