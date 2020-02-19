We explored every possibility, says Hishammuddin on MH370 ‘mass murder’ claim

PETALING JAYA: Former acting transport minister Hishammuddin Hussein says his ministry had explored every possible lead on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, including theories and speculations.

This comes after former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said he had been told by the “highest levels” of Malaysian officials that the pilot could have committed mass murder.

Hishammuddin said he had always prioritised transparency and giving confirmed updates in order to establish what truly happened.

“Over the course of the investigation, new information and leads surfaced on a constant basis.

“I have always maintained that all the information needed to be properly verified and all evidence corroborated before further action could be taken.

“Revealing anything which has not been corroborated would have affected the ongoing investigations and would be unfair to the families of the passengers and the general public,” he said in a statement today.

He said giving out any information prematurely without confirmation would have been irresponsible and insensitive, adding that the investigation team did not report any definitive findings on the cause of the missing plane.

“A day has not passed that I have not prayed for a swift closure to this tragedy and for the truth to prevail.”

In a Sky News documentary ahead of the sixth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance next month, Abbott said he did not suspect there was a conspiracy to conceal the pilot’s alleged plan and supported any move to reopen the investigation.

Abbott, who was Australia’s prime minister when MH370 went missing, declined to reveal the identity of the Malaysian official who provided him with this information.

One of the greatest mysteries in aviation, MH370 has yet to be found despite the longest and most expensive search mission in history.

The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people vanished some 40 minutes after leaving Kuala Lumpur for Beijing on March 8, 2014. It was piloted by Zaharie Ahmad Shah, a senior captain at the airlines.

There have been several conspiracy theories regarding the disappearance of MH370, including Zaharie intentionally diverting the plane from its regular route after his last words “Good night. Malaysian 3-7-0” before the plane fell off the radar at 1.21am.

However, this theory has been rejected by Zaharie’s friends and other pilots.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador dismissed the “mass murder” theory earlier today, saying there was no evidence, although former prime minister Najib Razak appeared to confirm Abbot’s claims, saying the scenario was never ruled out.



