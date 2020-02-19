Work to repair Sarawak’s dilapidated schools has begun, says state PH

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen has slammed Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg over his claim that Putrajaya had failed to fulfil its agreement with the state government to repair dilapidated schools in the state.

Yesterday, it was reported that Abang Johari had complained that the project to upgrade and repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak had not commenced.

However, Chong said according to the state Public Works Department, two school repair projects had been awarded tenders on Jan 1 this year.

“Work has begun. According to the contracts, the repair works are expected to be completed in July next year.

“Another four school repair projects were awarded tenders on Feb 14 this year and work is expected to be completed in August next year,” he said in a statement today.

Chong said 15 more school repair projects would be awarded tenders in March this year for completion by September next year.

“The value and scope of 16 other school repair projects will be reviewed by the state PWD as well as the state Education Department. Tenders will be called in March this year.

“The tenders are expected to be anounced in May this year, with work expected to be completed in November next year.”

He said the review of the value and scope of these 16 school repair projects were necessary due to the high cost set by the state government.

Chong said Abang Johari should be asking the state PWD on the progress or delay in implementation of these school projects in Sarawak instead of making baseless accusations against the PH federal government.

“As the head of the state government, Abang Johari should be more honourable in telling the truth and not shooting blindly like an immature politician.

“Surely, he has access to all this information? In fact, Abang Johari is in control of the state PWD.

“Why had he (Abang Johari) not sought verification with the PWD before making such a baseless and sweeping statement? Is it out of sheer ignorance or ill intent?” questioned Chong.

The dilapidated school repair projects were managed by the state PWD and the schools were also chosen by the state government, he added.



