AG rejects ex-spy chief’s representation on RM50.4 mil CBT charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The attorney-general (AG) has rejected the representation by former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Hasanah Abdul Hamid on her criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving RM50.4 million in government funds.

The matter was disclosed by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad during case management before judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh at the High Court here today.

Iskandar also informed the court that Hasanah had appointed a new team of lawyers to represent her in the case.

Lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, representing Hasanah, confirmed the matter and said that several documents pertaining to the case had been handed over to the new team through his client.

Hasanah, through her lawyer, filed the written representation on Jan 14.

The court set March 23 for the next case management and 11 days in October from 5, 6 and 8; 12 to 15; and 19 to 22 for the trial.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the director-general, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), in Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, whipping, and a fine on conviction.



