Customs cancels RM22 mil tax demand from Heineken

PETALING JAYA: A bill of demand for sales tax and penalty totalling RM22.16 million issued by Malaysian Customs to Heineken (M) Bhd has been cancelled.

The company said it received a letter, dated Feb 3, cancelling the bill of demand on Monday, The Edge Markets reported.

In a filing today, Heineken said the claim was for sales tax between July 1, 2012 and Oct 31, 2013.

The report added that another bill of demand totalling RM34.17 million for excise duties from Aug 28, 2012 to Oct 31, 2013 remains unchanged.

The company said it had solid grounds to object to the basis of the bill of demand.

It was earlier reported that Selangor Customs had also cancelled a bill of demand for sales tax and penalty totalling RM20.65 million issued to Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia.

Carlsberg confirmed the cancellation of the bill of demand for sales tax totalling RM13.76 million and a penalty of RM6.88 million for the period July 1, 2011 to Jan 14, 2014 in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.



