Don’t disrupt harmony, use right channels for grouses, Warisan tells Sabah PH Youth

KOTA KINABALU: A Warisan youth leader has criticised Sabah Pakatan Harapan Youth secretary Razeef Rakimin for using the social media to question the appointment of coordinators in all opposition-held parliamentary constituencies in Sabah.

Its deputy youth chief, Mohd Ismail Ayob, said objections against any decisions made by government leaders should be made through the right avenues, instead of the social media.

“For sure, every appointment of coordinators for these parliamentary areas was made by the state government, led by Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

“Razeef, by questioning these appointments in social media, has disrupted the harmony forged among Warisan, Upko and PH in Sabah,” he said here today.

Ismail contended Razeef’s action had rendered the “Deklarasi Anak Muda Sabah” (Sabah youth declaration), signed by all youth leaders in the ruling pact last August to fully support Shafie’s leadership, as just “empty talk”.

“What Warisan hopes for is unity and musyawarah (consultation) in solving issues, not blaming each other. Now is not the time to play politics but to think of the state’s development and economy together,” he said.

Razeef yesterday accused Warisan of monopolising the appointments. He said Warisan members had been appointed coordinators in Kota Marudu, Kimanis, Keningau, Pensiangan and Kinabatangan, which are parliamentary seats held by the opposition.

Razeef said to be fair, a PH member should have been made coordinator for the Pensiangan seat as it was a federal seat which PKR, of PH-Sabah, had contested in the 14th general election.

He said PH Youth wanted equal power-sharing as the coalition had also contributed to the polls victory in 2018.

Razeef slammed Sabah PH chairman Christina Liew, saying she should have been more firm in protecting the interests of the coalition as PH is now seen as subservient to the leaders of Warisan.

Ismail said Razeef should have thought carefully before issuing statements that could hurt the feelings of Warisan supporters and the state leadership.

He said Razeef should have conveyed his dissatisfaction directly to Liew, adding there was no excuse not to do so as Liew, as the deputy chief minister, attends the weekly Sabah Cabinet meetings every Wednesday.

“As such, I want to stress to him that he should not raise any issue that could threaten the harmony and cooperation among Warisan, PH and Upko leaders in the state.”

He said there were other important work to consider to help the people instead of issuing statements that could impede such efforts.



