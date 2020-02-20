Mahathir and I shouldn’t be pressured on transition, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim says he and Dr Mahathir Mohamad should not be pressured on the transition of power, reiterating that the prime minister has already stated that it will happen after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

Anwar said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council, Mahathir and himself want a peaceful and orderly power transition while continuing to work together.

“We’ll deal with this and I don’t think anyone should be put under pressure. Neither me nor Mahathir,” he told reporters after an event here today.

Anwar stressed that the focus should currently be on the nation’s economy instead of the transition of power, saying the matter could be “resolved in half an hour”.

Mahathir, who returned to the top post following PH’s victory in the 2018 general election, has repeatedly stated that he would keep his word to step down after about two years.

He has suggested that the handover could happen after the Apec summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Various parties and MPs have urged Mahathir to set a date for the transfer of power to Anwar, leading the PKR president to call on PH members to refrain from discussing the matter in public.



