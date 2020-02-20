Malindo Air hauled to court over data breach

PETALING JAYA: Malindo Air was charged earlier this month over the data breach involving the personal details of its passengers.

A source close to the matter told FMT that the airline company claimed trial under the Personal Data Protection Act at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.

The case has been fixed for mention on March 9.

In September last year, it was reported that details of around 30 million passengers of Malindo and fellow Lion Group subsidiary, Thai Lion Air, were posted in online forums.

According to Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, the leaked information included passengers’ passport details, addresses and phone numbers.

The files were uploaded and stored in an open Amazon Web Services (AWS) bucket, a public cloud storage resource. AWS is an external data service provider for Malindo.

Kaspersky said parts of the leaked database were up for sale on the dark web.

Malindo Air later blamed two former employees of its e-commerce contractor for the data leak.



