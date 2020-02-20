No sign of Covid-19 infection among passengers on cruise ship at Port Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: Health screening of THE 678 passengers and 445 crew members of the MV Genting Dream cruise ship, currently docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre (BCC), Port Klang, found none of them showed Covid-19 symptoms, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said a team from the health ministry conducted health screenings for all other passengers and crew members after the vessel’s arrival at around noon.

“Any passengers showing signs of infection will be placed under surveillance on board or at the BCC quarantine centre for further examination,” he said after launching the Universiti Malaya Mental Health Initiative here today.

He also stressed that the cruise ship never stopped or passed through China.

The cruise ship, ferrying 957 passengers and 1,701 crew members, is scheduled to return to Singapore later.

He said two Malaysians, a married couple on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, who tested positive for Covid-19, were in stable condition and being treated at the Fujita Hospital in Nagoya.

The husband, aged 71, and his wife, 66, were confirmed positive on Feb 16.

He said another Malaysian passenger, a 61-year-old woman, had tested negative for Covid-19 and was allowed to return to Malaysia by the Japanese health authority upon completion of the 14-day quarantine period.

“Meanwhile, another Malaysian crew member on the cruise ship is currently being monitored by the Japanese health authority,” he said.

The cruise ship has been placed under quarantine since Feb 4 at one of the seaports in Japan following confirmation of the Covid-19 infection among its passengers.

According to international media reports, 3,700 passengers are under quarantine on board of the ship. Out of this number, 620 people tested positive for Covid-19 with two deaths among those infected.



