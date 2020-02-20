Poachers give police the slip after pretending to surrender

KOTA KINABALU: Two suspected poachers managed to evade arrest after pretending to surrender to police when giving up their homemade firearms in Sabah’s southwest Beaufort district.

The two were among the three suspects who were found hunting illegally at Kampung Padas Damit in the district on Tuesday.

The third suspect, aged 64, was detained shortly in nearby Kuala Penyu district.

Beaufort police chief Azmir Abd Razak said a police team had earlier come across a Perodua Kancil at 5.30pm following a tip-off from the public.

“Not long after that, the police team heard a shot being fired from an oil palm plantation.

“The team quickly searched the area and saw each of the three men carrying a bakakuk (homemade shotgun).

“On seeing the police, the men pretended to cooperate, with two of them surrendering their firearms to the cops,” he said.

However, Azmir said, the three men suddenly fled. One of them escaped with his bakakuk.

“The police gave chase but they managed to escape. We found the remaining bakakuk in the jungle along with two live bullets,” he said.

On checking the car that they left behind, he said, police found that one of the suspects, a 64-year-old man, resided in Kuala Penyu.

“We went to his house where we were told that the suspect was at the Kuala Penyu police station to lodge a report, claiming the car belonging to his son was stolen.

“The suspect has been detained. We are also looking for his two other friends,” Azmir said.



