Stop-work order only for partially collapsed Taman Desa condo block, says Khalid

PUTRAJAYA: The stop-work order is issued only for the partially collapsed block of the Taman Desa condominium project as the other building has a different development order, says Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

“We (issued) the stop-work order for one block because the incident happened at one place. We stop work at the relevant place,” he told reporters after an event in Putrajaya today.

He added that both buildings have different development orders.

Taman Desa residents had said that the stop-work order should apply to both The Address 1 and The Address 2 as they shared the same development order number.

The coalition’s chairman Frank Yeh had said the site of the incident, The Address 2, shared the same development order number as The Address 1, based on the construction sites’ signages.

“If indeed both The Address 1 and 2 have been granted the same development order, why is the stop-work order issued only for The Address 2 and not for The Address 1 as well?,” he had asked.

