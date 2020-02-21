MACC quiz Najib, Rosmah over leaked audio recordings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has taken statements from former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, over the audio recordings released by the anti-graft agency, hours after they gave their statements to the police over the same matter.

Najib and Rosmah spent an hour with MACC, where they gave their statements separately before leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy here at 4pm.

Rosmah’s lawyers, Rajivan Nambiar and Mohamed Reza Rahim, said that the MACC did not request for any new documents.

“They just took their statements,” he said when met by reporters.

Rajivan also said they were not informed if they would be called in again.

Earlier today, both Najib and Rosmah spent an hour at Bukit Aman, where police are investigating the release of the audio recordings.

On Jan 8, MACC released an audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to Najib, when he was the prime minister, and recordings of several other phone conversations in connection with investigations into the 1MDB and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign figure and several other individuals.

It was reported that police had recorded statements from 12 witnesses to facilitate investigations into the nine audio recordings.

Those who have had their statements recorded include Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s former principal private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh and a former special officer to Najib, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.



